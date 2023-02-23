Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews hits back at Liberal Moira Deeming

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has voiced his support for transgender people as he hit back at a speech from Liberal member Moira Deeming.

Warning: This post contains anti-trans views that some readers may find upsetting.

Deeming gave her inaugural speech to parliament earlier this week and voiced her opposition to young transgender people being affirmed in their gender, as well as her opposition to Victoria’s laws that outlaw conversion therapy, and transgender people being allowed to use the bathroom that matches their gender.

Speaking in parliament today Premier Andrews said he was confident the government was doing the right thing by transgender people.

“Our support for the trans community is not negotiable and is settled. We will not weaponise these issues to make challenging times and challenging experiences all the more difficult.

“We will not use the trans community as a political weapon as, shamefully, others continue to do in this precinct, in the other place this week. We will support the trans community in any way that we possibly can, and that is fundamentally a recognition that the trans community are 15 times more likely to self-harm. If that is not motivation enough, well, it is our values that tell us to do this, and that is why we will continue to do it.

“Just finally, let me put beyond doubt this government’s support for Safe Schools. Safe Schools saves lives. On any bullying, no matter what the motivation, we want to make sure our teachers are properly equipped to be able to protect their students. It is shameful to think that some elected to this Parliament continue to trot out absolute lies and misinformation in relation to that program. I am standing up to make these matters clear. One wonders when someone else might do the same.” Premier Andrews said.

Labor member spruik their support for LGBTIQA_+ communities

It wasn’t the only time support for the LGBTIQA+ communities were mentioned during the day. The member for Richmond, Gabrielle De Vietri, spoke about the great Pride events that had run in the city over the last week.

Mary-Anne Thomas, the state’s minister for health, recommitted the government to ensuring better health outcomes for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Victorians. Thomas said the government’s Pride in our Future strategy, which is the first whole of government approach to the LGBTIQA+ communities, was delivering real results.

Education Minister Natalie Hutchins outlined the state’s commitment to the Safe Schools program, saying that across both state and religious schools teachers were giving positive feedback.

Gabrielle Williams, the minister for mental health, highlighted that the government has invested $62 million across a range of initiatives to support LGBTIQA+ people.

Liberal leader rules out meeting Deeming’s demands

Opposition leader John Pesutto has told the media that he would not condemn Deeming speech, but the party had no plans to take action on her calls for changes to abortion laws, or the state’s bans of conversion therapy and other suppression and change practices relating to sexuality and gender. The opposition leader also ruled out pushing for an inquiry on transgender health care.

Presutto said he did not agree with Deeming’s views.

“I’m progressive, I’m modern, I’m inclusive, I love everybody and want everybody to have opportunities in our great state,” he told reporters. “I say this to every Victorian, the Liberal party I lead is one that wants to be a voice for everyone.”

The Liberal leader said he had sat down with the new member and spoken to her about working as a team.

Trove of emails shows Deeming’s focus on transgender issues

The focus on Deeming comes as hundreds of emails from her time as a councillor at the City of Melton were released after a Freedom of Information request from advocacy group Sex Work Law Reform.

Among the hundreds of emails are Deemings correspondence about transgender bathroom access, transgender health, abortion and the Safe Schools program.

The emails from Deeming’s council email address purportedly include revelations about her pitch to be the Liberal party’s candidate for western metropolitan region for the upper house.

In a speech allegedly contained within the email, which does not mention Deeming by name, it appears to describe her as someone who is able to attract significant funding to the party.

“My work in the media and on council has attracted proven, long term financial backers who are already known to many in the Liberal Party. To date they have raised almost $1.5m for the party,” the document reads.

The document then claims that there is a donor who is willing to pay the party $100,000 as well as securing good deals on printing election materials, but only if Deeming is selected as a candidate.

Deeming has declined to confirm if she is the author of the documents, but the Opposition Leader has brushed off suggestions that she bought her position in parliament.

Family First voice their support for Deeming’s speech

While Deeming’s own leader has publicly stated he disagrees with her views, she has found support from Family First.

Lyle Shelton, who is running as an independent in the New South Wales election – but with the support of the party, posted a statement to the party’s website saying Deeming was the victim of a “witch hunt”.

Shelton said news report about Deeming’s emails during her time as a councilor did not contain anything of concern.

“It’s just a witch hunt against a female conservative Christian parliamentarian who is pro-life, doesn’t think babies belong in brothels and wants to protect girls and women from the radical trans agenda.” the statement said.

Family First said Liberal party founder Sir Robert Menzies, who died in 1978, would support her stance.

“Anyone who knows anything about Sir Robert Menzies knows he would agree with Deeming on every point, not “progressive” Pesutto.

“Sir Robert is probably rolling in his grave.” Family First said.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

