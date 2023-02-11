VINCINT channels Brandy and Monica on ’00s-inspired ‘Romance’

Singer-songwriter VINCINT has shared a new soul-baring single, Romance.

“Romance is about seeing someone you care for being treated like shit and knowing you can love them better,” says VINCINT.

“A little ode to the divas of the early 2000s, like Toni Braxton’s He Wasn’t Man Enough and Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine. Plain and simple, it’s me talking my shit.”

Romance marks a new era for VINCINT, following last year’s stirring series of singles that includes Taste So Good (The Cann Song), presented by queer-owned brand Cann in partnership with Weedmaps and performed by VINCINT alongside Hayley Kiyoko, MNEK, and Special Guest Kesha.

Released for Pride Month 2022, the intoxicating anthem is joined by an instantly iconic music video celebrating queer love, inclusivity, and cannabis with a star-studded cast that includedGus Kenworthy, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patricia Arquette, and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Kornbread, Kerri Colby, Jorgeous, and Willow Pill.

2021 saw VINCINT make his mark with his debut album, There Will Be Tears, now boasting over 10M worldwide streams and counting.

Romance is out now.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.