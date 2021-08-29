Virginia School Board to pay USD1.3 million over restroom ruling

A school board in Virginia has agreed to pay $USD 1.3 million to cover the legal costs of a protracted legal battle over a transgender students request to use a bathroom that aligned with his gender.

Fifteen year old transgender school boy Gavin Grimm sued his school back in 2015 after the School Board ordered he could only use the female bathroom, or a bathroom at the nurse’s office on the school grounds.

Federal courts twice sided with Grimm and in June the US Supreme Court declined to hear his case, bringing an end to the six year long legal battle. The case took so long to traverse the court system by the time Grimm was victorious he’d graduated from high school, he’s now 22 years old.

In a succinct statement to the media the Gloucester Country School Board said it’s insurance provider had addressed making the making the required payment and no further comment would be made on the matter.

The payout will be going to the American Civil Liberties Union who represented Grimm. As for Grimm himself, he opted not to seek damages in the case and will only receive the nominal payout of a single dollar.

