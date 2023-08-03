Voice to Parliament: LGBTIQA+ groups stand with Yes campaign



Looking back on almost six years since the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey, LGBTQIA+ groups have come together to stand in solidarity with the campaign for a Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

22 community advocacy and support groups, working in partnership with BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation, have publicly shared their support for the Yes campaign for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander recognition in our constitution.

Groups include Rainbow Families, The Equality Project, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Transgender Victoria, Living Proud WA, Just.Equal Australia, Ambassadors & Bridge Builders International (ABBI) and more.

BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation CEO, Shane Sturgiss, says it was time to bring allies together and build support.

“This is the second time our community has had the entire nation eyeballing them, knowing that conversations are being had about them in homes around the country and not all of them are favourable,” Sturgiss said.

“Our queer community knows full well the fight for equality and to have our rights recognised. We know change is possible.”

Sturgiss adds that The Voice stems from decades of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander activism and ensuring Aboriginal people have a say in issues that affect them is much needed reform.

“A Yes vote in the referendum will ensure First Nations people are recognised, bringing a level of fairness and equality that has not been seen in Australia before.”

Equality Australia Legal Director, Ghassan Kassisieh, also notes the many parallels between the marriage equality vote and the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

“When there was a public vote about our lives, the majority of Australians had our back and it’s time to pay it forward,” Kassisieh said.

“We know that laws and policies are better when governments listen to the voices of people who are most affected.”

After consulting with its supporters, Equality Australia found widespread support for the Voice with 89.55% of people saying they would vote Yes in an online survey of 4078 people. 171 people (4.28%) were unsure of how they would vote and 231 people (5.78%) said they would vote No.

On Wednesday, 2 August, Equality Australia also released an artwork in recognition of the ties between the First Nations and LGBTIQ+ communities and calling for support for a Yes vote.

Created by artist Wayde Clark, known as Alejandro Lauren, a Wiradjuri and Birpai man and member of the LGBTIQ+ community, the artwork of the Inclusion Flag is comprised of journey lines and meeting places which symbolise the inclusion of everyone and the importance of recognition.

“I wanted to bring Australia and everyone’s journey into the artwork, into all the different colours, just to make it inclusive because a world that has inclusivity is a world that I want to live in,” the artist said.

“I’ve had to vote yes, twice. I’ve had to vote Yes for marriage equality… and now I’m having to vote Yes to have a voice here in Australia and to have my people a part of the constitution.

“I would love for you to love the artwork and vote Yes, too.”

Artist credit: Wayde Clark / Alejandro Lauren

