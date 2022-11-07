Voting opens for Mr Gay Pride Australia 2022 – pick your favourite

Online public voting for the Mr Gay Pride Australia competition is now live with less than three weeks until the 2022 winner is crowned on stage at the Rainbow on the Plains Festival in Hay NSW.

Seven finalists from across the country have shared the reasons why they want to win the competition. They come from a range of diverse backgrounds and represent various states around Australia.

The oldest competitor is 46 whilst the youngest is 25 and via the competition they are addressing various issues such as living with HIV, mental health, using arts as a form of well-being and connecting with rainbow communities.

OUTinPerth contributor Joshua Haines is one of the candidates for the title. In an opinion piece on the competition website speaking about mental health, arts workers and supporting youth.

When the finalists come together in Hay at the end of the month, they will face challenges that include a photo shoot, a written test, a personal interview and public speaking at Rainbow on the Plains Fair Day.

A judging panel will score all challenges and the winner will get the chance to attend the next Mr Gay World competition as Australia’s representative.

Mr Gay Pride Australia is not a beauty contest. A candidate’s physical appearance is not assessed at any stage of the competition and does not form part of the judging criteria.

To read opinion pieces and vote for your favourite Mr Gay Pride Australia finalist visit www.mrgayprideaustralia.com/vote

OIP Staff

