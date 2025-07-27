Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

WA Comedy Week comes to Subiaco this August

Culture

Subiaco will be filled with giggle guffaws and groans this August as they celebrate WA Comedy Week. There’s a stack of shows on from 18-23 August and some very talent local comedians taking to the stage.

Spread across a range of venues, the festival has something for everyone.

Look out for Courtney Maldo with Gender Drugs & Rock N Roll at Lum’s Wine Bar on Wednesday 20th August. We’ve caught Courtney’s work before and she’s hilarious and provocative.

Courtney Maldo

Joel Creasey will be teaming up with bestie Janelle Koenig for Have Stories to Tell at the Subiaco Arts Centre on the afternoon of Saturday 23rd August. They promise blunt honesty and outrageous tales from their A-list lives.

Joel Creasey and Janelle Koenig.

Aves Robins is also part of the lineup for the Girl Power Comedy Hour on Thursday 21st August at Lums Wine Bar. They’ll be appearing on a line-up alongside Sian Choyce, Laura Hitch, Jamie Salt, Kate Willoughby and Courtney Norton.

Aves Robins.

City of Subiaco Mayor David McMullen said it’s great to see WA Comedy Week returning to Subiaco this year.
 
“WA Comedy Week uplifts so many talented comedians every year, and we’re proud to play host at some of our most vibrant Subiaco venues. 
 
“It’s a jam-packed line-up this year with something for everyone to enjoy, and there are plenty of spots throughout Subiaco to grab a drink, dinner or dessert to make a great night of it.”

Check out all the shows at WA Comedy Week.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

