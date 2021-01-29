Feast on a smorgasbord of local talent with WA Exposé

Can’t decide if you’re up for a night of burlesque, or drag, or music, or cabaret, or circus…? Why not enjoy a buffet of local talent that has it all with WA Exposé

Curated by local opera singer Aria Scarlett, this new locally focused showcase brings together rising stars and established talent that run the gamut of creative styles.

Disheartened by the number of West Australian talent who felt the pressure to leave the state or country to get the recognition they deserve, Aria set out to establish the event to show off what we’ve got here on the west coast.

This weekend’s event includes performances from songstress Jasmine Gannaway, drag king Adam Zapple, queen Moesha Knowles, musician Kobi Morrison, producer Anesu, music-maker Joel Davis, performer Lunar Sea and many more.

Aria sat down with Leigh Andrew Hill for OUTinPerth and RTRFM’s All Things Queer to tell us more about the event, and caught us up on WA Exposé’s debut last month.

Listen to the full conversation here.

WA Expose will be taking over Clancy’s Fish Pub, Fremantle on Saturday 30th January from 8pm. For tickets and more information head to Oztix, Facebook or Instagram.

