WA film ‘Greenfield’ explores masculinity and homophobia in rural towns

A new West Aussie film exploring masculinity in crisis and homophobia is hosting special pre-release screenings this weekend.

Greenfield centres on isolation, rejection and homophobia in rural Australian communities, filmed in the central Wheatbelt town of Merredin.

Protagonist James returns to Greenfield to win back his former girlfriend Kelly, but things go awry when her brother Michael confides a secret to James which sends ripples throughout the town.

Starring WA’s own Liam Graham and Cloudstreet‘s Ethan Tomas, the film began as a web series, now restructured as a full feature film that maximises its message.

Greenfield will be shown at four screenings this weekend, across Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th April. For tickets and more info, head to Eventbrite.

OIP Staff

