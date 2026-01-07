Search
WA Government appoints Creative Industries Taskforce to grow sector

Local

The Cook Labor Government has revealed the appointment of a Creative Industries Taskforce, designed to “accelerate growth, investment and opportunities for the state’s creative sector.”

The taskforce will support delivery of the government’s 10-year Creative WA strategy, which lays out a vision for developing culture, creativity and the economy. The group will also be supporting pathways for industry development through Diversify WA, the government’s economic diversification strategy.

The taskforce is comprised of experts and leaders from across Western Australia’s music, screen, design, performance, creative and First Nations arts communities.

Members include Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall, Aboriginal Art Centre Hub of WA CEO Chad Creighton, The Blue Room Theatre CEO Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa OAM, Perth Festival Artistic Director Anna Reece and actor Tasma Walton.

The government and taskforce will work in partnership to identify and accelerate high-growth creative industry sectors; strengthen commercialisation, innovation and industry capability; support access to new domestic and international markets; and enhance collaboration across industry, education, government and community.

Creative Industries Minister Simone McGurk says a strong and thriving creative sector means more jobs, stronger local businesses, and a more vibrant state – culturally, socially, and economically.

Creative Industries Minister Simone McGurk

“The Creative Industries Taskforce brings together some of the most respected creative leaders in Western Australia, who will help guide how we strengthen, grow, and promote our creative industries at home and on the world stage,” McGurk said.

“This is about backing the talent we have here in WA, fostering new opportunities for collaboration, and connecting our creative industries to national and international markets.

“The members will help shape a plan that drives growth, strengthens collaboration and positions WA’s creative industries for long-term success.”

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

