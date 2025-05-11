WA government urged to take action of LGBTIQA+ law reform

Dr Misty Farquhar, the CEO of Rainbow Futures, the peak body for LGBTIQA+ communities, has urged the state government to speed up its approach to long promised LGBTIQA+ law reform.

In an opinion piece published in The West Australian, Dr Farquhar highlighted that local communities are still waiting for the government to take action on a wide range of issues from conversion therapy bans, to intersex protections, and an update of the state’s Equal Opportunity laws.

Highlighting that Rainbow Futures recent LGBTIQA+ Community Priorities Report showed that law reform was a top priority for West Australian, Dr Farquhar said a report from the Law Reform Commission on how to tackle the legislation’s shortcomings is just gathering dust.

Dr Misty Farquhar, CEO Rainbow Futures.

“After years of promises, we are still waiting for policies, practices, and laws that cause undeniable harm to LGBTIQA+ people to be addressed. WA has some of the worst anti-vilification laws in the country.

“This is despite the Equal Opportunity Act undergoing an intensive and extensive review by the Law Reform Commission, which currently gathers dust in the cabinets of state government ministers.” Dr Farquhar said.

Rainbow Futures is now urging the government to come through with the promises they made prior to be re-elected earlier this year.

“This new term of government presents an opportunity for us to come together to progress these important issues.

“The Premier’s pre-election promises to finally deliver on law reform, alongside investment in the LGBTIQA+ sector and inclusive services are crucial to address the gaps that have long been filled by volunteers in under-resourced organisations and community groups.” Dr Farquhar said.