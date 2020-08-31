WA Greens Senator Rachel Siewert to retire at next federal election

Long-serving West Australian senator for the Greens, Rachel Siewert, has announced she will not contest the next federal election.

Senator Siewert’s term was set to expire at the next federal election, and the co-deputy Greens leader has revealed she will be retiring from politics before the next round of senators are elected.

Serving our state since 2004, Senator Siewert has been a vocal ally of the LGBTIQ+ community, speaking in support of marriage equality at WA rallies, and advocating for stronger mental health support for LGBTIQ+ and Indigenous communities.

“Being a senator has given me some of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my life,” Senator Siewert said in a media statement.

“We are often the only ones on the side of the chamber prepared to protect the environment, join in solidarity with First Nations peoples, support refugees and demand decency for people accessing income support.”

Siewert currently serves as the Greens federal spokesperson for Mental Health, Family, Ageing & Community Services and First Nations’ Peoples Issues

“The work is never over. It is clear that the Greens are needed more than ever in Parliament and in the community, but it is time for someone else to continue our vital work in this role.”

The next federal election, which must be held before 21st May 2022 for the Senate, will see half of our federal Senate seats up for election.

Senator Siewert’s only Greens colleague from WA, Senator Jordon Steele-John, will not face re-election until 2025.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.