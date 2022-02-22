Local stories shine at WA Made Film Festival this March

The 2022 WA Made Film Festival will run from Thursday 10 March until Sunday 13 March at Palace Cinemas Raine Square with 67 local films and the return of WA’s only smartphone filmmaking competition. There will be filmmaker Q&As, networking events, before and after parties with complimentary popcorn, gourmet grazing boxes, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

On Thursday 10 March this year’s program will open with How to Please a Woman which sold out at this year’s Somerville. Catch up with this a funny and heart-warming liberation story for women who have been afraid to ask for what they want – at home, at work and in the bedroom. The screening will have a Q&A with Perth film producer Tania Chambers (Feisty Dame Productions) and actor Caroline Brazier whose credits include Wakefield, Rake, Three Summers, crocodile horror Rogue, and the upcoming TV series, Mystery Road: Origins.

Friday 11 March has On Harmony: The Missing 8th, a documentary that followed the WASO’s 2016 journey to China to perform in Beijing and Shanghai and the ambitious plan to perform Mahler’s 8th in Perth. This is followed by the world premiere of the thriller Moorehouse Road and Left of Centre, the festival’s first ever experimental/horror showcase of ten short films.

“Our jaws hit the floor when we watched these films during the programming process,” says festival director Matthew Eeles. “Some are eye-opening descents into pure madness, others transport you directly into the dreams of the filmmakers behind them, and some are so violent that they’re guaranteed to whet the appetite of any gore.”

Girl Like You screens on Saturday 12 March. It follows Lauren and Elle over six years as the couple battles to stay together as one of them transitions genders; confronting the effects of new body parts, changing gender roles as well as navigating their own evolving sexual identities.

Saturday also has the Perth premiere of Homespun and the world premiere of the WA Screen Culture Awards winning film, Edward and Isabella. Shot in Albany, Adam Morris’ engaging relationship drama follows a young couple who escape to the country to decide whether to stay together or end their relationship.

Sunday 13 March has a Documentary Showcase and the return of WA’s only smartphone filmmaking competition, Get Smart! This event was the first sell-out screening at the 2021 festival, features nine unique films shot on smartphones. The winner of the competition will walk away with a $1000 cash prize.

The full 2022 WA Made Film Festival program can be found at wamadefilmfestival.com.au

Lezly Herbert

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.