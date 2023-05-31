WA Mental Health Week will have the theme of ‘Mind. Body. Environment.’

The theme for this year’s WA Mental Health Week has been announced.

‘Mind. Body. Environment.’ is this year’s theme and it promotes a holistic approach to mental health.

This year the week runs from October 7 -14, and it aims to increasing mental wellbeing in WA communities by encouraging people to support and look out for one another, promoting mental health literacy, and continuing to raise awareness of mental health issues and reduce the stigma associated with seeking help.

Mental health literacy is described as the skill of being able to identify how you are feeling, and using the right language to communicate how you are feeling.

One thing the WA Mental Health Commission wants to recognise this year is the impact that the current cost of living pressures can have on mental health in our communities and highlight ways we can continue to foster well-being in personally challenging times.

In partnership with Lotterywest, WAAMH will be making grants available to community organisations (not-for-profit, community groups, sporting clubs) to host their own WA Mental Health Week events and activities to ensure mental health messages are spread far and wide.

OIP Staff

