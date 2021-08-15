WA musician Zalia Joi releases her debut solo single ‘Bomb Shock’

WA writer, musician and actor, Zalia Joi has released her debut solo single, it’s called Bomb Shock.

The song debuted recently at Zalia’s acclaimed live show, Hell Hath No Fury – Musical Bitchin’ From The Basement Of Hell, which premiered with a three-night run Downstairs At The Maj.

Prompted by a moment of deep personal betrayal at the hands of a former loved one and the moment she realised things had changed forever, Zalia wrote the show as a reflection of the ability we have to rise above.

“Essentially it’s how to get out of the basement of hell when you find yourself there,” she explains. “It’s the inspiration to find your light when you are submerged in the darkest of dark places. In the blackest of the darkest blues.”

“It describes the moment that your life will never be the same again,” Zali Joi says, “everything will change and the universe you know will be no more. Initially it was more a rock/pop song, but I realised that it could also be a heavy song, in the vein of The Disturbed or Soundgarden, just that heaviness to kind of replicate a bomb going off in your world.”

Zalia says that the feeling of premiering her show “was like diving off the highest diving board,” and with the Bomb Shock single now flying the flag recording continues on her debut album as well as plans for touring nationally when such things will again be possible.

“The inspiration is to put words to other people’s pain and experience,” Zalia says of Bomb Shock and the songs on the forthcoming album. “I know that when I was going through it, I would just immerse myself in other people’s words that they had put to it. It’s holding the light for other people, that’s really what’s driving me.”

Bomb Shock by Zalia Joi is out now. Listen to it here.

