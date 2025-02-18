Search
WA police charge sixth suspect over homosexual assaults

News

Western Australian police have announced they have arrested and charged the sixth suspect they’ve been searching for in relation to a series of alleged homosexual assaults from a teenage gang that occurred in September 2024.

The group of six teenagers have been charged with 52 offences relating to four separate victims who were assaulted between September 17 and 18.

The sixth teen was finally arrested over the weekend after he was identified and located with assistance from members of the pubic. The police had previously distributed an image of the young man they were hoping could assist with their inquiries.

It is alleged that the teenagers targeted gay men on dating apps luring them to a location in Perth’s southern suburbs. Once the men arrived for the meetings they were robbed and assaulted.

Some of the assaults were allegedly filmed by the teenagers on the mobile phones.

One of the group, an 18-year-old, from Yangebup, will face Perth Children’s Court on 20th march charged with several offences including aggravated armed robbery, deprivation of liberty and unlawful wounding.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

