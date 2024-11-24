WA Police seek man in relation to alleged homophobic assaults

Fremantle Detectives are seeking public assistance as they continue to investigate a series of aggravated armed robbery offences that occurred on 18 September 2024, linked to an online dating app.

Four juvenile males have been charged in relation to these incidents, however; detectives believe the male pictured may also be able to assist with inquiries.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information in relation to the identity of the male pictured is urged to contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000 or report online via www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

People reporting information may remain anonymous if they wish.

WA police released images of a man they’d like to help with their inquiries.

The WA Police Force said they were also appealing for unknown victims of the gang to come forward.



Police said they support and promote the reporting of crimes committed against people who identify with the diverse sexuality and/or gender (DSG) community.

“We understand this has been a distressing situation for the victims involved. This is why we have been working tirelessly to track down all people involved and hold them to account,” a police spokesperson said.

“We want the DSG community to know that we are here, we want them to be safe and if something unwanted happens, they are not alone. Support and reporting options are available.”