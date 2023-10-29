WA Symphony Orchestra to perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto

The West Australian Symphony Orchestra have a great collection lined up for their next concert, presenting a bill that includes works from Beethoven, Schumann and Clyne

Like the other concerts in the orchestra’s MACA Series, it includes a mixture of classic works and newer lesser-known compositions. With Asher Fisch conducting, the final concert in this year’s series is not to be missed.

One of the most loved concertos of all time, Beethoven’s Violin Concerto is filled with passion and tenderness and is considered to be Beethoven’s most lyrical work. Acclaimed Australian violinist Emily Sun will bring her profound expression to this beautiful work, that promises to leave you mesmerised.

The German composer wrote the work in 1806 but it’s first performance was not successful, and it would be decades before it would gain popularity. It was revived in 1844 when it was played by 12-year-old violinist Joseph Joachim with the Orchestra of the London Philharmonic Society conducted by Felix Mendelson. Today is proclaimed as one of Beethoven’s greatest works.

Robert Schumann’s First Symphony, composed in only four days, beautifully embraces the warmth of spring. The German composer created the work in early 1841, and it had its debut just a few months later with Mendelson serving as conductor for its debut performance in Leipzig.

The 1983 film Spring Symphony details the love affair between the composer and pianist Clara Wieck who became his wife. in the film Herbert Grönmeyer plays the composer and Nastassja Kinski portays his wife.

The final piece on the program is Anna Clyne’s This Midnight Hour. The 43-year-old British composer who is now based in the USA makes both acoustic and electro acoustic music and she’s recently been a composer in residence for the British Philharmonic Orchestra, the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra in Norway, and the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets for the concert on Friday 17th November and Saturday 18th November are on sale now.

