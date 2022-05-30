WAAC CEO Lisa Dobrin sets sights on sleepout to highlight homelessness

Lisa Dobrin, the CEO of WAAC (formerly the WA AIDS Council), will join other leaders in business, community and government on 23 June 2022 when she spends the night sleeping outside without shelter to raise funds for homelessness in WA.

Dobrin will participate in Vinnies CEO Sleepout next month to raise awareness for the more than 10,000 people in WA who are homeless on any given night and are either sleeping rough, ‘couch surfing’ or, if they’re lucky, have found supported accommodation or a boarding house for the night.

Dobrin says the issues of homelessness was complex and doesn’t just refer to people who live on the streets, but those who simply don’t have a safe or stable place to live.

“Being involved in the Vinnies CEO Sleepout provides an opportunity to highlight the catastrophic problem of homelessness in Perth, something that has a massive impact on a person’s physical, emotional and mental health which is being brought into stark reality during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the crucial link between safe housing and people’s safety, health and wellbeing,” Dobrin said.

“There are a multitude of complex layers and issues interconnected with homelessness, the majority of which are related to trauma, stigma and discrimination, with vulnerable people, particularly women and children who, as a result of domestic violence find themselves in desperate circumstances, with nowhere to stay and no safety or security.

“And at the same time the desperate issue of the number of teenagers and young children sleeping rough is so very close to my heart, and I felt that by taking part in this fundraiser I could do my small, but significant bit to help shine a light on the devasting outcomes and impacts homelessness has on so many of our most vulnerable West Australians.”

The CEO Sleepout will take place on Thursday 23 June 2022 at Optus Stadium from 6pm. Donations to Lisa Dobrin’s fundraiser can be made online.

