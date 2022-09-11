WAAC to hold community consultation on the National HIV Strategy

WAAC, formerly the WA AIDS Council, are hosting a community consultation about the National HIV Strategy 2023 – 2030.

Members of the Perth HIV+ community are invited to attend to provide feedback, have your say, and to express your thoughts in a safe, inclusive space with members of the community, facilitated by members of the WAAC counselling team.

The organisation say they are committed to meaningfully engaging and collaborating with people living with HIV in Western Australia, and the consultation session will allow people’s ideas and feedback to inform important decisions made by the Australian Department of Health.

The session is for anyone living with HIV, and organisers recognise that participants will have many unique stories, viewpoints and experiences to share.

The consultation session is being held on Tuesday 13th September from 6.00pm to 7.30pm at the WAAC Office at 664 Murray Street in West Perth, and access will also be available online via Microsoft TEAMS.

Head to the WAAC website to register your attendance.

