WAAPA’s LINK Dance Company showcase their work with ‘Plan B’

WAAPA has literally come up with a Plan B for its upcoming October dance season.

The original programming, built around the dance students working with overseas and interstate guest artists, has been postponed due to Australia’s COVID travel restrictions.

Stepping in to fill the season is WAAPA’s LINK Dance Company with Plan B, a showcase of two stellar contemporary dance works at the Geoff Gibbs Theatre from 22-26 October.

Plan B features the reprise of the extraordinary Shanghai Boléro by acclaimed French choreographer Didier Théron, plus a bouyant new work from LINK’s Artistic Director Michael Whaites, the upbeat and aptly named Life.

Shanghai Boléro, created by Théron for the Shanghai World Expo in 2010 and debuting in Australia in 2015, is built around one of the world’s most recognised pieces of music – Maurice Ravel’s iconic orchestral piece Boléro.

This LINK Dance Company season might be called Plan B, but the choreography and contemporary dancing will be first rate, delighting audiences with its originality, artistry and technical skill. Don’t miss it – book now!

Plan B will be at ECU’s Geoff Gibbs Theatre from Fri 22nd – Tue 26th October. For tickets and more information, head to waapa.ecu.edu.au

Source: Media release, image: John Green

Declaration: OUTinPerth’s Graeme Watson is an employee of Edith Cowan University.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.