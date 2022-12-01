WA’s commitment to ending conversion practices welcomed

LGBTIQA+ rights groups have welcomed the announcement from Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan regarding banning conversion therapy practices.

Ending Conversion Practices WA said they were heartened by the Western Australian Government’s announcement that it intends to criminalise practices that seek to change or suppress an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

“We have a vision for LGBTQIA+ people to be safe from harms caused by conversion practices and ideology; and instead for them to have the freedom to explore and embrace their sexual orientation and gender identity.” the group said in a statement.

“We are committed to working with the McGowan Government to ensure legislative reforms are informed by the lived experience of conversion practices survivors. We also look forward to seeing strong support services for affected individuals, considering that one in ten LGBQTIA+ people have experienced conversion practices.

“The recommendation to prohibit conversion practices was included in the Education and Health Standing Committee Report of the Inquiry into the Esther House foundation and unregulated private health facilities. Conversion practice survivors of Esther House shared their stories of experiencing harm prior to and during the Inquiry. We thank them for this act of immense bravery.

“We also thank the Committee for listening to the evidence of Ending Conversion Practices WA and supporting our recommended approach.” the group said.

Brian Greig from Just.Equal also welcomed the announcement noting that the harmful effects of conversion and suppression practices had been well documented.

Greig said it was important the WA government ensured the best legislative approach was embraced, highlighting Victoria’s laws as an example

Equality Tasmania also welcomed the announcement that WA would be following the footsteps of Victoria, Queensland, the ACT and New Zealand who have already enacted the reform.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said conversion practices cause harm and trauma, and he hoped Tasmania would also soon take action.

“We welcome the Western Australian Government’s commitment to bringing conversion practices to an end in that state because of the deep harm and trauma these practices cause.”

“The W.A. announcement increases pressure on the Tasmanian Government to act.”

“It has been seven months since the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute issued its report recommending a ban on conversion practices, and we are yet to see any draft legislation.”

“As other states enact this vital reform the risk is that Tasmania becomes a haven for conversion practices.”

Tasmanian Premier, Jeremy Rockliff, has committed to enacting conversion practices ban, but is yet to share any details of the proposed legislation.

