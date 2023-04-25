WASO present Tchaikovsky, Pärt and Skipworth this weekend

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The West Australian Symphony Orchestra have a great collection lined up for their next concert this weekend, presenting a bill that included works from Tchaikovsky, Pärt and Skipworth.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just starting to dip your toe into the depths of classical music, this is a line-up with up a little bit of everything.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky wrote his fifth symphony in 1888, and it became a very popular work during the Second World War. The Russian composers is one of the most recognisable classical composers best known for his scores for ballets including Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, and the opera Eugene Onegin.

He wrote six symphonies during his lifetime, and while the fourth and sixth may be more popular, this is a great chance to take in the much-loved fifth.

Arvo Pärt is one of the most acclaimed composers living today. The Estonian composer is famed for his minimalist style and taking inspiration from Georgian chants. Fratres, which was composed in 1977 is his most famous work. Fratres means ‘brothers’ in Latin.

The work has been performed by full orchestras and smaller groups of musicians too, often featuring just a violin and piano. There’s a good chance you’ve already heard this piece of music because it’s used in many features films including Sneakers, A Knight’s Tale and There Will Be Blood.

The third work will be the world premiere of a new composition by Australian composer Lachlan Skipworth. The Tides of Longing is the story of a young refugee’s voyage and memories of his home. It features a libretto by Jay Emmanuel which was adapted from his play Children of the Sea.

The works will be presented on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th of April at the Perth Concert Hall. Tickets are on sale now.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.