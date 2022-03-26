WASO return to live performances with Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

This March, the West Australian Symphony Orchestra will take to the stage of Perth Concert Hall in front of a 75% capacity audience, with an additional 480 seats available to the public.

Since the implementation of Level 2 public health measures on Thursday 3 March, WASO has had to refund hundreds of tickets to audience members for concerts across the month.

These March concerts were put on sale in September 2021 and when Level 2 measures were initiated, most had sold significantly over the sudden 50% mandated capacity.

Returning to Level 1 settings as part of the Western Australian Government’s easing of restrictions will see WASO present their concert on Thursday morning to an increased audience of up to 1,400 people, with the release of excellent seats yesterday following the Government’s announcement.

The concert is the first in a series of three performances of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Sold-out to a 50% capacity cumulative audience of 2,800, the addition of 1,433 seats across the three concerts now opens the opportunity to experience this classical masterpiece to over 4,200 people.

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons is recognised as one of the most popular pieces of classical music of all time. The series of four violin concertos have continued to provide the soundtrack to so many of our favourite TV shows and movies, from Netflix’s The Chef’s Table and The Simpsons to The Hangover and Pretty Woman.

WASO Concertmaster Laurence Jackson will lead his colleagues in The Four Seasons, 2022 WASO Assistant Conductor Jen Winley conducts Haydn’s Farewell Symphony and Associate Principal Double Bass John Keene makes his WASO conducting debut in Handel’s regal Water Music Suite.

Perth Concert Hall continues to require proof of vaccination and mask wearing for all people Year 3 and over under the Western Australian Government’s public health measures.

“Vivaldi’s Four Seasons depicts spring, summer, autumn and winter in four distinctive violin concertos, each featuring three movements. Just like the movements of each concerto, this shift in restrictions has been fast, slow, and then fast again, but we are pleased to share this work with more

people – good news for our audiences and musicians,” says WASO Executive Manager of Artistic Planning Evan Kennea.

“We are doing all we can to keep WASO safely on stage because it remains our privilege to share music with our community.”

Four Seasons will be presented at Perth Concert Hall on Thursday March 31 from 11am. For more information head to waso.com.au

Image: Daniel James Grant

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.