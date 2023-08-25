Watch new web series ‘Love Me Lex’ at a special screening

Screen | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Love Me Lex series is inspired by the passion to create queer representation for the screen by queer people with lived experience.

We first shared news of the series back in 2021 when they were fundraising for it’s creation.

The 7-episode web series created by writer and director Sanja Katich. Love Me Lex series delves into the life of Lex, who is 40-something single, searching for love in the tiny puddle of the lesbian dating pool.

A team of local creatives have brought to life a new queer screen project, created here in Perth Boorloo. A contemporary sapphic story exploring the journey to find the one; that special woman.

Creator Sanja Katich shared with OUTinPerth what inspired her to write the project.

“There is so little representation of women in the 45+ age bracket in lesbian screen. So many stories address teenagers coming out, twenty-something party girls, or women in their 70s coming out after 50 years of a secret love. These stories are also so very important and address issues and narratives that are very real in our community, but single middle-aged women are usually marginalised, or not present at all.”

“I wanted to create a show that could resonate not only with a Queer audience in general but especially with a demographic who are so often excluded from Lesbian screen content,” Katitch said.

Lex’s forays into the dating world are fraught with unpredictability, disaster, comedy and wacky expeditions in search of the one, to a Lesbian bar, through speed dating, blind dates, apps, and creative art classes; all in the hope of finding the one.

Tonight you can head down to a fundraising event and an evening of fun, food, drink, and a little bit of drag, with a full-length screening of the entire series of Love Me Lex, followed by a Q&A panel and a chance to mingle with the cast and crew while enjoying the company of the creators of the series. The event is on this Friday 25th August at the Laneway Artspace in Bayswater.

The creators wish to make Love Me Lex go global, with an October release on the UK-based Lesflicks, a subscription-based online portal to authentic sapphic stories on screen. This fundraiser is for the marketing required to make this wonderful series the success it deserves to be!

So jump on board the Lex train, come along for a joyous night of entertainment and dive into the world of Love Me Lex.

Doors open from 7 pm with food and a bar available; drag performance and screening start at 8 pm. Tickets are available via the Laneway Artspace website and at the door.

Enter the art space from the laneway next to 87 Whatley Crescent, rear 5 King William Street, Bayswater, Perth, WA, Australia, Western Australia

Guy Gomeze

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.