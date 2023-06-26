WAYJO’s Progressions program showcases women and non-binary people in jazz

Lovers of jazz and great music should make their way to the Lyric Underground in Maylands on Sunday the 2nd of July as the West Australian Youth Jazz Orchestra present the performance outcome of their Progressions Pathways program.

If you’ve never seen WAYJO in action, you’re missing out over the years they’ve consistently put on brilliant shows and provided a platform for some incredibly talented musicians. The team taking to the stage on Sunday have been working under the musical direction of acclaimed local musician Gemma Farrell.

Progressions, WAYJO’s Pathways Program for female identifying and non-binary instrumentalists encompassing workshops focused on jazz and improvisation.

Run in Perth since 2014 and developed in 2002 by Sydney Improvised Music Association (SIMA) and Dr. Sandy Evans OAM, these workshops have seen young female and non-binary musicians build support networks, refine their skills, and increase confidence while learning about jazz and improvised music from some of Perth’s most accomplished jazz professionals.

The program, which was formerly called Young Women in Jazz, see the participats spend 8 weeks working on their skills. The program was renamed and opened up to non-binary performers following a recent review with members.

The organisaiton says this new name reflects the inclusive values of WAYJO and expands access to those genders often on the outskirts of jazz and caters for female and non-binary identifying instrumentalists who would like to learn more about jazz and improvised music, perform live at a professional Jazz Club, and work with some of Australia’s leading female jazz professionals.

Catch the show at the Lyric’s Underground stage from 6 to 8pm. Tickets available at wayjo.com.

