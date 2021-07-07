We Can Dance: ARTRAGE brings new event to Perth By Light festival

The arts and cultural organisation ARTRAGE continues to expand its producing portfolio with the Australian premiere of We Can Dance as part of the City of Perth’s Perth by Light festival.

ARTRAGE Producer Justin Marshman said that the free event is a collaboration with Canadian luminaries Daily Tous les Jours that will entertain and engage all ages.

“Forget TikTok, because We Can Dance is loads more fun and will get you moving in ways you never thought possible,” Marshman said.

This free event will allow you to step into your own private dance studio and be guided by hometown Dance Maker Mitch Harvey as you make a big-screen dance debut with a difference.

Be the star or be the audience… either way We Can Dance promises to put a smile on your dial and pep in your step.

Shining the light on local and community-led arts and cultural events, the Perth by Light festival celebrates Perth’s rich cultural and artistic talent, showcasing the city in all its wintertime glory.

City of Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said he was proud to present an authentic and cultural program suitable for people of all ages.

“This winter, it is all about community-led arts and cultural events. We’re excited to be partnering with ARTRAGE on We Can Dance – a signature Perth by Light event,” Zempilas said.

“Utilising home-grown choreographers and artistic talent, it is an inclusive project open to all ages. It is light-hearted and fun and something anyone can engage with. We cannot wait to see Perth getting involved!”

We Can Dance is happening from 6 to 19 July at Forrest Place. Times vary, head to visitperth.com/perthbylight for more info.

