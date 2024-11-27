‘Wentworth’ star Pamela Rabe will be in ‘August: Osage County’ in 2025

One of Australia’s most talented actors Pamela Rabe will be heading to Perth in 2025 to appear in August: Osage County at Black Swan State Theatre Company.

Pamela Rabe and Bert LaBonté, who currently headline Belvoir Street Theatre’s production of the play, will also join the ensemble cast for the Perth season at Heath Ledger Theatre from 27 February to 16 March 2025.

- Advertisement -

Written by playwright Tracy Letts the play made its debut in 2007 at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago and it went on to win a Pulitzer Prize and when the show was produced on Broadway it was named Best Play at the 2008 Tony Awards. Black Swan’s Artistic Director Kate Champion has described it as one of her favourites.

The play tells the story of a family in Oklahoma who face tragedy and complex relationships over several weeks.

“We all think our families have problems and issues with particular relationships. This story will make you feel that your family’s quite okay.” Champion said.

Pamela Rabe and Bert LaBonté.

For the WA production Rabe and LaBonté will join Caroline Brazier, Bee Cruse, Geoff Kelso, Amy Matthews, Hayley McElhinney, Will O’Mahony and Ben Mortley. Matthews and O’Mahoney are also appearing in the Sydney production.

The Belvoir production has been garnering five-star reviews with critics described it as well paced and entertaining, despite being a three-and-a-half-hours long show.

Rabe is one of Australia’s most highly regarded and awarded actors. She has appeared in numerous productions for Melbourne Theatre Company and Sydney Theatre Company and has starred in countless iconic theatre classics. On television though she’s best remembered for her menacing performance as Joan ‘The Freak’ Fergusson on Wentworth.

Bert LaBonté is one of Australia’s leading men, who recently captivated audiences as Toulouse-Lautrec in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Perth audiences will remember him as Sam Pickles in the epic Tim Winton classic Cloudstreet.

Other musical theatre credits include: The Book of Mormon, Helpmann Award Winner An Officer and a Gentleman, and Chess. Bert’s TV roles include Colin from Accounts, Erotic Stories, The Newsreader, Playing for Keeps, and Upper Middle Bogan.

Lock in tickets to the Perth season in 2025.