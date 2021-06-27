Wentworth’s final episodes will air from this August

Foxtel have announced that the very final episodes of long running series Wentworth will begin airing from 24th August 2021.

The show’s final episodes were filmed last year and it’s promising to lead up to a big ending after nine years on our screens. The trailer announcing the date for the new episodes gives nothin away, apart from the final stretch is titled The Final Sentence.

Fans have had to wait a whole year to see the second half of the show’s extended eighth season. There be just 10 more episodes before we reach the conclusion of the journey.

The first half of the season saw new characters enter the prison including former top dog Lou Kelly, and her transgender boyfriend Reb Keane, played respectively by Kate Box and Zoe Terakes. Plus their was cyber-political prisoner Judy Bryant, and new manager Ann Reynolds. While Marta Dusseldorp joined the cast as Sheila Bausch, whose background is closely tied to both Lou and Reb.

Plus all the long standing cast members will be returning including Kate Atkinson as Vera Bennett, Robbie J. Magasiva as Will Jackson, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Katrina Milosevic as Boomer Jenkins, Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Susie Porter as Marie Winter and Pamela Rabe as Joan ‘the freak’ Fergusson.

Hopefully by the final episode some of them will actually get out of Wentworth prison.

