We’re going live! Join us on Facebook for ‘Check-In Tuesday’

We’re going to be doing a live chat session on our Facebook account on Tuesday 28th April from 7:00pm Western Australian time.

OUTinPerth editors Leigh Andrew Hill and Graeme Watson will be logging on from their respective social isolating locations to discuss recent news, random trivia, community events and spark some conversation starters.

Join us to catch up, tell us how you’re going in COVID lockdown, and share with us what you’ve been doing over the last few weeks. It’s a chance to see how everyone’s going, we’re calling it Check-In Tuesday.

Head to our Facebook page to join in the concersation at 7:00pm.