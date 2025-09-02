We’re loving the cast for ‘100 Nights of Hero’

The trailer for the upcoming film 100 Nights of Hero has arrived and the cast features some of our favourites.

Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Corrin, Richard E. Grant, Felicity Jones, Charli XCX, Varada Sethu, appear alongside Maika Monroe, Amir El-Masry and Australian actor Markella Oakley-Green.

The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Isabel Greenberg, which draws inspiration from the Middle Eastern folktales of One Thousand and One Nights.

The film version is directed by Julia Jackman who previously brought us the 2023 same-sex love story Bonus Track.

The film brings together an top rate cast. Emma Corrin who is best known for playing Princess Diana in The Crown and appearing alongside Harry Styles and David Dawson in My Policeman plays the title character.

Also in the cast is Nicholas Galitzine, whop starred in Red, White & Royal Blue, Bottoms and the TV series Mary & George. He’s also slated to soon appear as He-Man in a new Masters of the Universe film.

Felicity Jones whose credits include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Theory of Everything, Inferno, and The Brutalist is also in the cast, as is Varada Sethu from Doctor Who and Andor, plus pop superstar Charli XCX.

Richard E. Grant, who might be the hardest working man in film, also features. Grant now has over 150 credits to his name, from his breakthrough role in Withnail and I in 1987, through to recent appearances in First Thursday Murder Club, Saltburn and The Franchise.

Plus there’s Maika Monroe who established herself as a scream queen in The Guest and It Follows, Amir El-Masry who made his mark in the film Limbo, and Australian actor Markella Kavenagh.

The film is set to have its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, and is set for a US theatrical release in December.