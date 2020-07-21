West Australian Symphony Orchestra returns with remixed season

The West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) have announced they will be stepping back into the spotlight with a remixed program for 2020.

WASO have revealed an amended 2020 program that accounts for COVID-19 precautions, safely bringing audiences back into WA venues for a celebration of music and local talent.

“We’re so proud to be West Australian, and privileged to live in the most isolated city in the world,” WASO said in a statement.

“This remixed program celebrates our unique opportunity to safely sit shoulder to shoulder in theatres and concert halls to share extraordinary music with the people of WA. We have made updates to our operations in order to limit person to person contact while you are not at your seat, and deliver on our responsibility to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The remixed season opens with an epic performance of Carmina Burana this October, featuring WA conductor Jessica Gethin, soprano Amy Manford, tenor Perry Joyce, baritone James Clayton and over 100 more WA singers and musicians.

Carmina Burana will be followed by Dvořák’s Symphony No.8 concerts, and later, the return of Principal Conductor Asher Fisch for two final events; Tchaikovsky, Brahms and Beethoven in November, and the beloved Christmas Symphony in December.

WASO returns with Carmina Burana this October 2nd and 3rd. For the full program, head to WASO.com.au

Image: WASO’s Symphony in the City, 2017.

