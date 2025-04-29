Western Australians invited to put submissions into election inquiry

The 2025 state election in March was marred by reports of polling stations being understaffed, long queues, and claims that some locations ran out of ballot papers. On top of that the counting of votes was an unexpected long and drawn-out process.

This year’s state election was the first time some elements of the delivery of the poll were outsourced to recruitment company Persolkelly. They’ve come under fire for perceived shortages in staffing and there have been calls for their contact to be cancelled.

The government subsequently set up an independent inquiry into the operation of the election which will be run by former Governor Malcolm McCusker, and Western Australians are now being invited to make submissions sharing their experiences and concerns.

McCusker said it was essential the public had confidence in the process used to hold elections.

“The importance of this Special Inquiry is clear. The community must have confidence in the

electoral system which underpins our democracy.



“The experiences of Western Australians at polling booths will assist the Special Inquiry to make recommendations on what changes may be desirable to improve the electoral process.



“I am also seeking extensive information from the Western Australian Electoral Commission.” McCusker said.

Electoral Affairs Minister David Michael said the government was committed to ensure future polls were run smoothly.

“The Special Inquiry provides an opportunity for all Western Australians to have their say on the running of the March State Election and I urge people with any concerns to make a submission.



“Submissions from the public assist the Inquiry to make its findings and recommendations.



“While the final result of the election represented a clear outcome, as the new Electoral Affairs Minister, I want to ensure any questions around the handling of the March State Election are answered and future polls are managed as efficiently as possible.” Michael said.

Public submissions should address the Terms of Reference which include: the resourcing, planning and management of polling booths, the decision to outsource some aspects of the Election, ballot paper allocation and management, efficiency and effectiveness of vote counting and processing; and changes needed to improve the planning and delivery of future WA State Elections.

The Terms of Reference of the Special Inquiry and information on how to make a submission

are available online.



Submissions are open until Friday, 9 May 2025 at 4pm. The Special Inquiry will deliver a final report containing its findings and recommendations to the Public Sector Commissioner by 30 June 2025.

This weekend’s federal election is managed by the Australian Electoral Commission and does not involve recruitment company Persolkelly.