Western Australian Youth Jazz Orchestra reveal 2021 program

Since 1983, the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) has been at the forefront of Australia’s emerging jazz performers, conductors and composers. The 2021 season offering is no exception, bringing together traditional and contemporary jazz to familiar venues Downstairs at The Maj and The Quarry Amphitheatre, and introducing new vibes at The Rechabite and Lyric’s Lane.

This bold program showcases the MinterEllison Monday, plus Tuesday and Wednesday Night Orchestras, demonstrating the versatile possibilities of the big band format. It is a season with something for everyone, spanning traditional repertoire at The Golden Age of Swing in August, through to an upbeat dancing selection at A Latin Explosion in September.

WAYJO are also proud to present commissioned work by alumni Kate Pass in a world music collaboration with Kate Pass and the Kohesia Ensemble, presenting a Persian spin on big band music in July.

Freshly commissioned big band and jazz ensemble works also spring to life at The Modern Masters show in October, with internationally renowned saxophonist, and Associate Dean of Music at WAAPA, Dr Jamie Oehlers.

The season closes in November at The Quarry Amphitheatre in an awe-inspiring collaboration with the WAAPA Jazz and Gospel Choirs.

2021 promises tight knit ensemble work in a bold season of shows from March to November. Tickets will be on sale to the public from 10.00am, Monday 29 March.

WAYJO invites you to Jump in to Jazz in a season launch at the Lyric Lane Block Party, Saturday 27 March from 4.00pm. Get there early to secure a spot, grab a season brochure, and be among the first to witness the 2021 line-ups. This is a Free Community Event at a licensed venue; 18+ with ID or minors to be accompanied by guardians.

If you’re a lover of jazz, and have never seen the magnificent WAYJO – you’ve been missing out.

For more information, please visit wayjo.com

