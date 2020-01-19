What do you think of iOTA’s Eurovision song ‘Life’?

Western Australian raised singer iOTA is one of the singers competing to represent Australia at Eurovision in 2020.

He’s face off against a contingent of well know faces including Vanessa Amorosi, Casey Donovan and Jack Vidgen to be Australia’s choice for the camp international singing competition.

The sing iOTA has chosen was submitted to the competition by emerging songwriter Jesse Watt.

“I really like this song… and it’s not my song, it was written by Jesse Watt – but I love it.” iOTA said. “Life is inspirational and energetic, positive, mighty, heartfelt and fun… it’s been a joy to imbue my emotion and vibe into another writer’s song, to make it my own – and hopefully please the listeners.”

If Australia picks him the respected cabaret singer is likely to stand out in the busy Eurovision field, because he never does anything by half measures.

When iOTA chatted to OUTinPerth a few years ago he told us his big influences weren’t artists he came into contact with, but those he idolised.

“I was just influenced by all those untouchable American musicians and stuff that I was into, KISS, Motley Crue and all those American hair bands of the ‘80s.” iOTA said back in 2018.

Take a listen to ‘Life’ from iOTA. Eurovision – Australia Decides 2020 airs live and exclusively on SBS on Saturday 8 February.

