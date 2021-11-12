What’s on at PrideFEST this weekend: Fairday and more!

PrideFEST season is already off to a fabulous start, with events lighting up across the city.

This weekend things are heating up with essential Fairday celebrations, movie nights, drag events, speed dating and so much more!

See below for everything that’s coming up over the next few days.

FRIDAY

James Bond Film Night, 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Palace Cinemas Raine Square

Join us in a private Palace Cinema theatre for the long anticipated James Bond: No Time To Die!

SATURDAY



Pride Run/Walk 2021, 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Matilda Bay

Wear your brightest Pride colours! Whether you’re a member, a newbie, or never been to our events, come and join in.

Rainbow Stompers Pride Nature Play, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Matilda Bay Foreshore

Rainbow stompers is a family nature club that welcomes families that identify with being part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Speed Dating, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

The Queens

It’s speed dating where you might find the love of your life or a new friend but as long as you have fun that’s all that matters!

Drag Yourself Makeup Workshop, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Roxy Lane Theatre

Learn from one of Perth’s leading professional make-up artists Manuao TeAotonga the process of transforming yourself into a drag superstar.

Stories of Pride, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Rabble Bookstore

Storytelling and music at sunset in one of Maylands’ laneways. Five stories of identity, reflection and pride by a panel of speakers from the LGBTQIA+ community.

LoveBite, 6:00 pm – 12:00 am

Kalamunda Performing Arts

LoveBite x Drug Aware is an all-ages queer art party in Kalamunda during Pride month. Come boogie with us!

SUNDAY

Fairday, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Hyde Park

Pride WA is pleased to announce that Fairday will once again return to Hyde Park this year.

It’s the perfect opportunity for everyone to come together and meet local community groups, LGBTIQA+ artists, allies, and supporters to enjoy great food and entertainment.

With an all inclusive free area, this year’s Fairday provides something for everyone.

A larger licensed area also means more opportunities to picnic with friends and family in a laid back atmosphere under the beautiful canopy of Hyde Park.

Get all the info at pridewa.com.au

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.