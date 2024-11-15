What’s on at PrideFEST this weekend?

PrideFEST 2024 officially kicks off tonight at the Pride Piazza, but with more than 100 events in this year’s program, we thought we’d break it down a little bit.

If you’re looking to kick off (or on) your heels as soon as the clock strikes 5pm or cruise through the weekend with family and friends, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

- Advertisement -

From the grand opening of Dyke Bar at The Rechabite’s Pride Palace to Fairday at the Supreme Court Gardens – here’s a generous slice of all the Pride events happening this weekend we could find:

PrideFEST Opening Party

Pride Piazza | Fri 15 Nov | from 5pm | FREE

MC’d by the ultra-glamorous Famous Sharron, the official opening event will feature DJ Her Highness on the decks, drag performances from the fabulous Cougar Morrison and a special update on Perth’s bid to host the 2030 Gay Games.

More info

Nanna Bingo – Pride Edition

Connections Nightclub| Fri 15 Nov | from 7pm



Nanna Bingo has been a breakout new event on the scene, and grandma’s back for a very special event this PrideFEST!

Join Nanna at Connies for a riotous night of bingo, comedy, music, games and more.

More info

Dyke Bar Launch Party

The Rechabite Pride Palace | Fri 15 Nov | 8pm – 2pm | FREE (must register)

Dyke Bar, a special collaboration between The Rechabite and Dykes on Bikes WA, is bringing a slick new space for lesbians, bisexuals, trans, non-binary, queer and ally women to come together and celebrate all November long.

The launch party is tonight, with special performances from Lotta L’Amour, Gigi Love, DJs and more!

More info

Doja Cat X Nicki Minaj Party

The Rechabite Pride Palace | Fri 15 Nov | from 6pm

Local drag talent Bebe Babow is bringing her friends together for a massive party celebrating all things Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj.

Bebe’s pals Bobby Knox, Gigi Love, Moesha, Veronica Jean Jones and RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars finalist Kween Kong will be storming the stage, with prizes for wearing your ‘y2k baddie best’!

More info

Decadance: Last Days of Disco

Connections Nightclub| Fri 15 Nov | from 8pm



Celebrating 50 years of music history, Decadance celebrates the revelry of the 70s and 80s so you can get down on the dance floor.

With a special production show at 1am, don’t miss your chance to farewell the last days of disco.

More info

PrideFEST Film Festival

Palace Raine Square | until 21 Nov



PrideFEST Film Festival launched on Tuesday with a screening of queer Brazilian coming-of-age story, Baby, and there’s still so much to see all festival long.

Delve into the story of queer music icon Peaches with a screening of her documentary The Teaches of Peaches on Saturday 16 November, or check out the full program below!

More info

Peaches

Great Pride Bake Off

Pride Piazza | Sat 16 Nov | 12pm – 4pm | FREE ENTRY

The Great Pride Bake Off returns, with community members battling it out to serve the best cakes, pastries and more to a discerning panel of judges. This year’s prizes include Best Overall, Best Cake, Best Pastry (sweet or savoury), Best Decoration, Cheekiest Creation and Best Professional Creation.

More info

Hops With Her

Pride Piazza | Sat 16 Nov | 4pm – 8pm



Hops with Her is back, providing a space for women and gender diverse folks to come together and celebrate Pride with community. This year’s event will have a fantastic lineup of local artistry and talent to bring the fun!

More info

Sapphic Disco X Dyke Bar

The Rechabite Pride Palace | Sat 16 Nov | from 9pm



Breakout event Sapphic Disco is hosting a special PrideFEST event at Dyke Bar this Pride season.

The sapphic-focused party will have flash tattoos, free lollipops, glow sticks and bubble wands for the whimsy, and of course DJs, live performances, drink specials and much much more.

More info

Red Rave

The Rechabite Pride Palace | Sat 16 Nov | from 8pm

WAAC’s regular fundraising party, Red Rave, returns in 2024 to celebrate diversity and unity in the LGBTQIA+ community.

This year’s rave features entertainment from Kayty Banks, Serenity Von Varda, Bebe Babow, Illumina and DJ Dre. Proceeds go to supporting WAAC.

More info

Diva!

Connections Nightclub | Sat 16 Nov | from 8pm



This drag spectacular celebrates all of your favourite divas in an all-new production show with Barbie Q, Veronica Jean Jones, Karl Kayoss, Serenity Von Varda, Lotta L’Amour, Moesha, Bebe Babow, Lucy Lovegun, Miss Cara and Rhonda Civic!

More info

Tease Night: Booty Pride

Connections Nightclub | Sat 16 Nov | from 7:30pm



Booty Pride offers a bootylicious night of performances, games and an opportunity for you to feel free to jiggle.

Get down with the folks at Twerk Noir Productions and celebrate!

More info

Perth Frontrunners

Pride Run and Walk

Elizabeth Quay | Sat 16 Nov | from 9am



Get down to Elizabeth Quay for a stroll, roll, run, jog, walk or whatever suits you!

Community is invited to join Perth Frontrunners for a 7km run or 3km walk, followed by celebrations in the Festival Zone with entertainment, food, coffee and more.

More info

Ephemera

The Rechabite Pride Palace | Sun 17 Nov | from 7:30pm



Ephemera is a fashion show featuring the graduate collections of Dylan Chua-Limargana and Angelene Lee.

Formatted as a cabaret/variety show, this visually stunning show is not one to be missed and will not be back again.

More info

Drag & Draw at Dyke Bar

The Rechabite Pride Palace | Sun 17 Nov | from 7:30pm



Hone your art skills with Drag & Draw at Dyke Bar, with a paint and sip style party with a bit of extra glam.

Join local artist Tessa Dorotich and the fab Fay Rocious for a great night out with family and friends at Dyke Bar.

More info

Fairday

Supreme Court Gardens | Sun 17 Nov | from 10am | FREE

Fairday is a fixture of PrideFEST here in WA, and a favourite for LGBTQIA+ community members of all ages. This year will be the first time the event moves to Supreme Court Gardens, with stalls from businesses and community groups from across the state, food trucks, a licenced area, entertainment, drag, story time and more.

More info

Check out all the PrideFEST events at pridewa.com.au