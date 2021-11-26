What’s on: Parties galore celebrating PrideFEST this weekend

There’s no shortage of celebrations marking the grand finale of PrideFEST this weekend, with a plethora of parties following this Saturday’s parade.

If you’re looking to continue the festivities throughout the weekend, you’ve got options for tonight, Saturday and Sunday!

Check out what’s on below.

OFFICIAL AFTER PARTY

Pride WA’s official after party is bigger and better than ever, taking over Metro City after the main event at Gloucester Park.

Local icons Alter Boy, Queency, Flewnt and Corroboree For Life will be lighting up the main stage, with five fabulous DJs across two dancefloors (including Timbee and Her Highness) and MC’s Tani Walker and Optamus.

The Official After Party is at Metro City on Saturday 27 November from 10pm – 5am

I AM WOMAN – FRIDAY

Get down to the Doubletree Hilton TONIGHT for the return of Pride WA’s I Am Woman celebration.

Queer women, femmes and non-binary folks are invited to join in the revelry on Parade eve.

I Am Woman is at Double Tree Hilton on Friday 26 November from 9pm – 1am

CHERRY BOMB – FRIDAY

Cherry Bomb are celebrating their second birthday this PrideFEST season with a pre-parade party and lip sync extravaganza!

More than a dozen artists will be battling it out for prizes for judges Justin Sider, Dallas Dickson and Serenity Von Varda, with an extra special performance from Flynn V.

Cherry Bomb is on at Lucy’s Love Shack on Friday 26 November from 11pm – 5am

RAVE RELIEF X DECOLONISE

Homopolitan and Boorloo Justice are teaming up to throw another huge edition of this inclusive Pride party & charity fundraiser.

The event draws inspiration from the roots of the Pride movement, alternative queer culture and community, and holds a strong focus on First Nations & QPOC talent. Pre-sale tickets are now sold out, but there will be limited door sales.

Rave Relief X Decolonise is at The Rechabite on Saturday 27 November from 8pm – 2am

CONNECTIONS: A LITTLE RESPECT

Connections Nightclub are staying on theme to this year’s PrideFEST with A Little Respect: a celebration of love after a year of highs and lows.

Don’t miss a stellar show with Blake Cassette, Moxie Heart, Serenity Von Varda, Veronica Jean Jones, Bettie Bombshell, Bebe Babow, Moesha, Miss Cara, Jason Green, Freddie B Perfect, Jovan, Haydn and Ruby Jewelz, along with DJs H. Sailor, Mama Cass, Leask, Scout, Amanda Power and DJ JJ.

A Little Respect is on at Connections Nightclub on Saturday 27 November from 8pm – 5am

THE COURT STREET PARTY

The Court’s iconic street party returns after hiatus with four massive zones across the venue and into the street!

Be entertained with performances from Fay Rocious, Cougar Morrison, Donna Kebab, Sassie Cassie, Jovan, Isaac and special guests, and get down to tunes from Mishtee, DJ Frankie Mac, Domenic Furfaro, Mike De Wet, Kayty Banks, 3Stripes, Warwick and Dale Ingvarson.

Pride Street Party is on at The Court on Saturday 27 November from 7pm

POOL PARTY

Head down to Doubletree Hilton for a recovery party and cool yourself off after the hottest night of the year.

Live DJ, dance performances, pool party vibes and a range of food & beverage options available.

Recovery Sunset Pool Party is on at Doubletree Hilton on Sunday 28 November from 4pm – 8pm

OIP Staff

Editor’s note: This may not be an exhaustive list – if we’ve missed anything please send us an email to [email protected]

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.