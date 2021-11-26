WA’s 30th Pride Parade takes over Gloucester Park this Saturday

Community members, groups, organisations and allies will be coming together this Saturday to celebrate WA’s rich, diverse and beautiful LGBTQIA+ community with Pride.

With festivities launching from 4:30pm, get ready for a spectacular evening of merry-making, feasting and revelry in Gloucester Park.

The parade will be led by the traditional ride of the Dykes on Bikes, as well as a First Nations float led by Noongar elders and comprised of Indigenous community members, allies and the fabulous dancers of Corroboree for Life.

This year’s march will also honour our health workers for their hard work and sacrifice during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the WA Department of Health taking charge behind First Nations and Dykes on Bikes.

The parade will be peppered with performances and dance interludes from community groups and organisations including WAAC, Barry Mundi and the Barryettes, Bi+ Community Perth, Club Fiesta, Perth Frontrunners, The Rock Wallabies and the iconic drummers of WA SAMBA!

See below for all of the official info you need to know from Pride WA, including accessibility info provided by Living Proud’s Queer & Accessible project.

ENTRY

Pride Parade is free and no reservation is necessary. However, capacity at Gloucester Park is strictly limited and entry will be on a first come, first served basis. Although the Parade typically commences around sunset, the gates will OPEN AT 4.30PM. Pride WA urges patrons to turn up early to avoid disappointment. Alternatively, the event will be live streamed at the Northbridge Piazza or via perthnow.com.au

ROAD CLOSURES

Nelson Crescent/Ave will be closed to ALL vehicles from 4.30pm – 11pm between Hale and Braithwaite St. There will be no drop-offs or pickups allowed in this section of Nelson Ave.

PARKING

Limited parking is available at CPP Queens Gardens and Waterloo Crescent.

TAXI & RIDESHARE PICK-UP POINT

The pick-up spot is in the private car park (Gate 7) of Gloucester Park on Nelson Ave, access by Braithwaite St. Please avoid Hale St as buses require access.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Pride WA in conjunction with Transperth and Horizons West will be offering free shuttle buses to Gloucester Park on Parade night and back every five minutes! Hop on at the Cat bus stop on the corner of Wellington and Barrack St between 4.15pm and 7.15pm and hop back on at the Hale St bus stop (outside the WACA) between 9.15pm – 11.15pm for your journey back. The Transperth buses also accommodate up to 2 standard wheelchairs each. Leave the car at home or in a car park in the city or Northbridge and Ride with Pride!

SAFETY & SECURITY

Pride WA are committed to your safety and ensuring everyone has an awesome experience.

All participants and attendees must use the Safe WA app or enter their details on paper registers as a condition of entry. Please use the hand washing and sanitizing facilities provided and observe social distancing. Security will also be on hand to perform bag checks and bags should not be larger than A4 size. Please drink responsibly. Disrespectful and disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated.

FOOD & DRINK OPTIONS

Gloucester Park’s food and beverage outlets as well as an array of food trucks will be available from 4.30pm til late. No BYO food or drink including alcohol will be permitted. Alternatively, pre-book one of our Buffet or Canape and drinks packages and watch the Parade pass by in air-conditioned comfort. Bookings are now closed. Other food outlet and food trucks will be available on site.

PRE-PARADE ENTERTAINMENT

DJs, drag performers, roving bands and dancers will be entertaining patrons from 4.30pm.

ACCESSIBILITY

PrideWA has partnered with Living Proud to increase accessibility for people with disability, including Auslan interpreting, audio description and priority seating at large events. Bookings are essential. More information re: accessibility can be found here. For full details of accessibility for PrideFEST events visit https://linktr.ee/LivingProud

MARCHING PARTICIPANTS

Entry is strictly by wristbands only through Gates 10 & 11 from 6pm. Your entry will be given a specific time to arrive at the Parade Entrants’ Briefing. Please contact your respective Float Marshals for your instructions.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.