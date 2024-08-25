Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Where is the plan to remove the Gender Reassignment Board up to?

News

The Cook government is progressing slowly with its plan to remove the Gender Reassignment Board via the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Amendment (Sex or Gender Changes) Bill 2024.

The bill completed its Second Reading in the Legislative Council a fortnight ago and is waiting to progress to the committee stage where proposed amendments will be discussed.

The new legislation aims to remove the board and replace it with a new process that will make it easier for people to change their gender on official documents.

Last week the bill was put on the backburner and pushed down the agenda. Now with parliament on a break for several weeks the earliest of the legislation will next be discussed is on 10th September.

There are 21 sessions of the council remaining for 2024, and no sessions are expected to be held in 2025 as the state election is in March.

At the next stage of the process the council was consider a range of amendments being put forward in relation to the fine detail in the legislation including suggestions from The Greens Dr Brad Pettit and independent MP Sophia Moermond.

Among the suggested amendments is a proposal from Dr Pettit to reduce the age that someone can apply to change their gender from the proposed 18 years of age to 16 years of age. Moermond is proposing to raise the age to 25 years of age.

News

News

Culture

History

News

News

Culture

History

News

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

