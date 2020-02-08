Who will represent Australia at Eurovision?

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Ten artists will take to the stage on the Gold Coast tonight for Australia Decides – Eurovision 2020.

The national selection show will showcase some of Australia’s biggest acts, singing original compositions, for their chance to represent the country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

In the running are The Voice 2019 winner Diana Rouvas, Australia’s Got Talent 2011 winner Jack Vidgen, 19-year-old emerging singer-songwriter from Darwin Jordan-Ravi and Taiwanese-Australian multi-media artist Jaguar Jonze.

They join Vanessa Amorosi, Casey Donovan, rising First Nations artist Mitch Tambo, glam rock star iOTA, art pop auteur Montaigne and alternative artist Didirri.

Eurovision hosts Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey will take everyone through the ten tunes before a public vote, combined with a judges vote, decides the winner.

The broadcast airs in Western Australia from 5:30pm, follow the event live on our Twitter account.

Take a listen to the ten tunes in the running.

OIP Staff