Willie Rowe announces he’s moving on from Screenwest

Screenwest CEO Peter ‘Willie’ Rowe has announced he’ll be moving on from the state’s film development agency. He’ll be leaving in July next year after a replacement leader is found.

Rowe joined the organisation as an interim CEO in 2018 when Seph McKenna suddenly left the role. He was later appointed permanently to the role on a three year contract.

Prior to joining Screenwest Rowe spent time as an Acting CEO of the WA AIDS Council, and was the Chief of Staff to Liberal Premier Colin Barnett. He was also previously the Chair of Screenwest.

During his time in the role he’s overseen the organisation move from being a government entity to a non-for-profit entity. Under his guidance the local screen industry has seen many major productions come to fruition including Mystery Road, Itch, Dirt Music, Rams, Upright and H is for Happiness.

Screenwest chair John Driscoll praised Rowe’s achievements during his time at Screenwest.

“Willie came to Screenwest, following a period of considerable change for the agency in its first year out of government. During his time at Screenwest he oversaw Screenwest’s emergence as a genuinely independent agency, during the busiest time in the Western Australian screen industry’s history. This year he’s navigated the agency and the industry through the COVID 19 crisis, with Screenwest playing a leading role in supporting and strategising for the sector through this most difficult time,” he said.

“The favourable position Screenwest and the Western Australian Screen Industry is currently in, will enable the next leader of the organisation to deliver upon the objectives within the 2021 – 2024 Strategic Plan, and lead the agency and the sector to provide significant economic and social impacts for WA over the coming years.”

Speaking of his time at Screenwest, Rowe said he was proud of the wok the team has completed.

“Over the first fifteen months, working with the team, we rebuilt the organisation which included a major restructure. This has delivered a highly professional and committed group of people. We have an excellent management team that I know deliver on a daily basis with a view to the future.

“I am proud of what we have achieved in the relatively short time in which I have been with Screenwest, and I know that there is a very exciting future for the Western Australian screen industry.”

