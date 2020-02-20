‘WOMXN: Hard and Soft’ exhibition coming to Spectrum Project Space

A new exhibition is coming to Edith Cowan University’s exhibition space, exploring the experiences of women and non-binary people.

WOMXN: Hard and Soft brings together the work of female and non-binary artists studying or graduated from ECU, delving into the overarching theme of ‘Hard and Soft’.

Curated by Olivia Colja, the works aethetically and metaphorically capture autobiographical experiences and share universal themes through their art.

Coinciding with International Women’s Day weekend, the exhibition provides a safe, inclusive and accessible space for an intergenerational and diverse audience.

WOMXN: Hard and Soft comes to ECU Mt Lawley’s Spectrum Project Space from Saturday 7th March.