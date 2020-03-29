World AIDS 2020 moves to an online delivery mode

The 2020 World AIDS Conference, which was to be held in San Francisco and Oakland later this year will move to being a virtual online conference.

Conference organisers have announced the huge conference which would have been the events 23rd gathering will still take place from 6-10 July but it will now be held online.

“AIDS 2020: Virtual will enable delegates to access and engage with the latest HIV science, advocacy and knowledge traditionally presented at the conference. It will be a compelling combination of virtual sessions and community networking, including exhibitions, workshops, the Global Village, satellites and pre-conferences, that will reach audiences around the world.” the announcement said.

“Our decision was informed by advice from the World Health Organization, UNAIDS, leading global and local health authorities, and people living with HIV around the globe. In particular, we are acutely aware that there is not yet sufficient data on whether people living with HIV are more susceptible to COVID-19 or more likely to develop severe disease. Therefore, we have a special obligation to reduce any potential risk to the HIV community.

“Furthermore, many of those who were planning to attend are now working on the front lines in the response to COVID-19 around the world. We have a responsibility to not put any of these individuals – or their home communities – at risk, nor redirect their efforts at a critical time in the response to the pandemic.

The online conference will retain the theme of ‘Resilience’ and will have a new pricing structure, a new program will be released in the coming weeks. Visit AIDS 2020: Virtual for more information.

The International AIDS Conference is the premier global platform to advance the HIV response. As the world’s largest conference on HIV and AIDS, it sits uniquely at the intersection of science, advocacy and human rights, bringing together scientists, policy makers, healthcare professionals, people living with HIV, funders, media and community.

Since its start in 1985, the conference has served as an opportunity to strengthen policies and programmes that ensure an evidence-based response to HIV and related epidemics.

