The musical ‘Pride’ opens to rave reviews in London

The 2014 film Pride captured the alliance between the LGBTIQA+ community and mining communities in the early 1980s. Now, the same creative team has adapted the story for the stage, transforming it into a musical.

Screenwriter Stephen Beresford and director Matthew Warchus have brought the story to life on stage, following activist Mark Ashton as he forms Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners. The group raises funds to support struggling miners in the Welsh town of Onllwyn. As bonds and friendships develop, the miners in turn become advocates for LGBTIQA+ rights.

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The production premiered in London this week to strong critical acclaim.

Photo credit: Pride at the Dorfman – National Theatre. (Photos by Manuel Harlan)

Writing about the musical, which had its premiere in London this week, The Guardian’s Arifa Akbar gave the production five stars and described it as “magnificent”.

“What gives this show an added layer of meaning is its example of how coming together can take on prejudice. It feels especially important to revisit at a time when queer rights are being rolled back, when difference is seen as a threat and intolerance is the prevailing currency of conversation on social media.” Akbar said in the review.

Photo credit: Pride at the Dorfman – National Theatre. (Photos by Manuel Harlan)

Writing at London Theatre Marianka Swain gave the production four stars and described it as a musical that Britain could be proud of, saying it was as rich and funny as the film, but even more moving.

The Financial Times Sarah Hemming labeled the production “musical-theatre heaven” saying it was a “glorious, heartbreaking musical and its galvanising message of hope.” While Rachel Cunliffe, writing at The New Statesman, said the show was a rousing reminder that solidarity can triumph, and a riposte to anti-woke backlash.

Another 5-star review came from Musical Theatre Review, where reviewer Billy Nicholles described the show as being filled with overriding joy. While CityAM writer Andam Bloodworth said he’d never seen so many people brought to tears in a theatre.

The production is playing at the National Theatre in London until 12 September.