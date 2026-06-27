Anthony Callea will tour Australia and make a connection

Anthony Callea has announced he is hitting the road with a new run of live dates, dubbed The Connection Tour.

Callea has locked in dates across October and November, taking in venues from one side of the country to the other. The tour will include a stop at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday 9 October, followed by a Mandurah performance at the Performing Arts Centre the next night.

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The tour will also visit Geelong, the Gold Coast, Penrith, Newcastle, Nunawading, Frankston, Caloundra and Adelaide.

Showcasing songs from his multi-platinum, chart-topping albums alongside well-loved favourites, The Connection Tour is described as a celebration of music, reflection and the unique bond Callea shares with his audience.

“There is something incredibly special about sharing live music in a room full of people – it is the ability to connect people instantly and authentically,” Callea said when announcing the tour.

“It gives us permission to laugh louder, feel deeper and connect with one another.

“More than ever, we need experiences that make us feel, smile and laugh, and remind us of our shared humanity. I cannot wait to share this live music experience with you all in its purest form.”

Tickets to the tour are on sale now.