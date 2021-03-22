Worth a Read: The most interesting articles from around the web

The OUTinPerth team spend all day surfing the web looking for the latest news and stories to share. Here’s three recent stories from other outlets that are definitely worth a read.

Research paints grim picture of how a gay man was shunned by Victorian-era Bendigo

The ABC reports on a researcher who has uncovered a story of a gay hate crime in 19th century Victoria. The story of John Lempriere Irvine is described as a slice of history that serves as a reminder that the Central Victorian city of Bendigo has come a long way in terms of tolerance and acceptance of the gay community.

North Korea’s ‘only openly gay defector’ finds love

Jang Yeong-jin’s remarkable story as North Korea’s only openly gay defector was covered by the international media after he published his autobiography. Now, almost a quarter of a century after fleeing the country, he tells the BBC that he plans to marry his American boyfriend.

Teen Vogue’s editor resigns after backlash over racist teen tweets

The Age has reported on a situation in the USA where the new editor of Teen Vogue has been forced to resign before she even started work. Alexi McCammond, who made her name as a politics reporter at the Washington news site Axios was forced out of the position after staff at her new magazine condemned racist and homophobic tweets McCammond had posted a decade ago. The editor was 17 years old when she posted a series of offensive comments to social media. She previously apologised for the posts in 2019.

