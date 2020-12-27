Would ‘Sex and the City’ be worth watching without Samantha?

HBO Max are reportedly considering bringing back much loved TV series Sex and the City for a limited run, but one of the main characters won’t be included.

It’s no secret that actor Kim Catrall who plays Samantha Jones has not always got on with the other three actors in the series, and they’ve spoken about how her reluctance to sign on for a third Sex and the City film saw the proposed project not come to fruition. So with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon eager to bring the show back, it seems the famous foursome might be back just as a trio.

Sex and the City, which is based on a book by author Candance Bushell, ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, and then spawned two feature films which came out in 2008 and 2010. Since we last saw the characters, there has also been the prequel series The Carrie Diaries which ran from 2013 to 2014.

When we last saw the characters of Miranda, Charlotte and Carrie they were all happily married and settled down, which might not make for the most gripping plot lines, even Anthony and Stanford got hitched in the last film.

