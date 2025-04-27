Writer Graham Linehan charged with criminal damage and harassment

Prominent anti-transgender campaigner Graham Linehan will front a British court after being charged with criminal damage and non-violent harassment.

The 56-year-old writer is behind of some of the biggest comedy hits in the UK including Father Ted, Black Books and The IT Crowd, but in recent years he’s focused his time on campaigning against the rights of people who are transgender.

- Advertisement -

The charges reportedly related to an incident that occurred at a festival named Battle of Ideas that took place in October last year.

In a statement posted on social media Linehan commented on his arrest saying, “This is part of a long history of the police acting as a goon squad for trans rights activists.”

In his post Lineham said he threw away the phone of an activist who he believed had been harassing people attending the festival. He said the upcoming court appearance would give him opportunity to expose trans rights activists.

A spokesperson for Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the upcoming court appearance.

“Graham Linehan is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court for a first hearing to face charges of harassment without violence and criminal damage on 12 May.”

In 2024 Lineham posted an angry video online after he was turned away from boarding a flight to Australia because he didn’t have an approved visa.

His Australian tour was delayed, but he was eventually allowed into the country.