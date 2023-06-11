‘Year Of’ tells story of friendship and community in wake of tragedy

Aussie streaming service Stan has just released a spin-off of their original comedy-drama series Bump.

Year Of tells a story of friendship, family and community in the wake of a shocking crisis, from the creators of Offspring and Romper Stomper.

Set at Bump’s Sydney harbour-front school, Jubilee High, the story centres on a disparate group of inner-city teens – and the adults around them – as they navigate the senior years of high school.

Year Of stars Wentworth‘s Danielle Cormack, Matt Nable, Caroline Brazier, Christian Byers, Sasmson Alston, Tharanya Tharan, Joshua Hewson, Samuel El Rahi, Isabella Graiche, Ira Dawson, Nicholas Cradock and Sophia Wright-Mendelsohn.

The writing team also includes some of the great minds behind All My Friends are Racist (Enoch Mailangi) and Ding Dong I’m Gay (Zoe Norton Lodge).

Year Of is now streaming on Stan.

