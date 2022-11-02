Years & Years covers a classic tune by Crystal Waters

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Years & Years (aka Olly Alexander) have released a cover of a huge 90’s dance track – Crystal Waters 100% Pure Love.

“From the back to the middle and around again, I’m going to be there to the end”. Alexander sings of his take on the classic track. Years & Years new version doesn’t stray too far from the sound of the original tune – why mess with perfection!

Take a listen.

The original singer of the song, Crystal Waters, burst onto the music scene in 1991 with her song Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless).

She went on to have more hits with 100% Pure Love, What I Need, Ghetto Day. She returned to the charts in 2004 teaming up with Alex Gaudino for Destination Unknown, which was later transformed into the mash-up Destination Calabria.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.